Analyzing Reasons Behind Babar Azam’s Vulnerability Against Left-Arm Spin

In the fast-paced and often unpredictable world of cricket, there are players who rise to the top of the game with seemingly flawless performances. One such player is Babar Azam, the crown jewel of Pakistani cricket and the only player in world cricket to be ranked in the top three of each of the three formats.

With a remarkable overall Test record and consistent performances against all opponents, Babar has proved himself as a formidable force with the willow in hand. However, amid all the accolades and triumphs, there lurks a glaring weakness that has become a recurrent theme in his cricketing journey, his vulnerability against left-arm spin.

Babar’s career has been nothing short of extraordinary, but no player is without their shortcomings. For Babar, this Achilles heel happens to be left-arm spin bowlers.

Despite his remarkable numbers against most bowling attacks, the stats don’t lie when it comes to facing left-arm spinners such as Keshav Maharaj and Prabath Jayasuriya. The ongoing second Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Colombo provided yet another example of this puzzling trend as Jayasuriya, once again, managed to get the better of the illustrious Babar.

Analyzing the stats against Jayasuriya in Test cricket, it is evident that Babar struggles to dominate the left-arm spinner.

With a total of 172 runs in 324 balls, while being dismissed six times at an average of 28.7, these numbers are below par for a batsman of his caliber. To truly understand the significance of this anomaly, we must delve deeper into the context of his overall performance in Test cricket.

Babar’s overall Test record speaks volumes of his talent and potential. Amassing 3,733 runs in 87 Test innings at an average of 47.85, Babar has undoubtedly stamped his authority on the longest format of the game.

His ability to adapt to different conditions and counter some of the finest bowlers in the world showcases his technical prowess and the mental fortitude of a modern-day cricketing icon. However, when it comes to facing left-arm spinners, Babar’s numbers paint a different picture.

Against left-arm spin in Tests, he has scored 685 runs in 1,233 balls, falling prey to 15 dismissals, with an average of 45.7. Although the average might still seem impressive, it pales in comparison to his overall record. This disparity raises concerns and leaves pundits and fans alike pondering over the potential reasons for this consistent struggle.

Babar’s Record in Tests

Type Innings Balls Faced Runs Dismissals Average vs. Jayasuriya 4 324 172 6 28.7 vs. Left-arm spin 39 1,233 685 15 45.7 Overall 87 6,671 3,733 80 47.85

One possible explanation for Babar’s struggles against left-arm spin could be the inherent technical challenges that arise while facing the turning ball. Left-arm spinners possess a natural advantage when bowling to right-handed batsmen like Babar, as the ball spins away from the batsman, creating more opportunities for the bowler to exploit any flaws in the batsman’s technique.

Adjusting footwork and shot selection against such bowlers can be a daunting task, even for the most accomplished batsmen. Especially, when the ball straightens up rather than turning away from the batter, which opens up the space between the bat and pad and brings the LBW into play. We’ve seen Babar struggle against this type of delivery against Jayasuriya and Maharaj on numerous occasions.

Another factor to consider is the mental aspect of the game. Cricket, like any other sport, is heavily influenced by the players’ mental state and confidence. It is possible that Babar’s past dismissals to left-arm spinners have created a psychological block, making him more susceptible to succumbing to the same type of bowling in future encounters.

For Babar Azam to cement his legacy as one of cricket’s all-time greats, it is essential for him to address this glaring weakness in his game. The greatest players in history have been those who conquered their weaknesses and emerged stronger.