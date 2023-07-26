Abdullah Shafique Shatters Multiple Batting Records With Maiden 200

Star opening batter, Abdullah Shafique displayed a phenomenal performance in the second Test match against Sri Lanka at Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground.

The right-handed batter made a record-breaking maiden double-hundred in the first innings of the match to help the national side post a formidable lead.

With this remarkable innings, the 23-year-old batter became the highest run-scorer among opening batters from a visiting side at the iconic venue of Sinhalese Sports Club.

The Sialkot-born cricketer surpassed Mohammad Hafeez, Justin Langer, and Shoaib Malik on the list of the highest run-scorer among opening batters from a visiting side.

Batter Country Runs Year Abdullah Shafique Pakistan 200* 2023 Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan 196 2012 Justin Langer Australia 166 2004 Shoaib Malik Pakistan 148* 2006 Cheteshwar Pujara India 145* 2015

It is pertinent to mention here that if Abdullah Shafique scores 209 runs, he will become the highest individual run-scorer by a Pakistani batter in Sri Lanka.

Talking about the ongoing last Test match, Pakistan is currently in a commanding position, taking a huge lead of 274 runs in the first innings on day three.

Earlier in the match, Saud Shakeel became the first batter in the history of Test Cricket to score seven fifties in the first seven Test matches of his Test career.