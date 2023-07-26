Saud Shakeel Sets New Batting Record in 146-Year Test History With Another 50

Middle-order batter, Saud Shakeel came up with yet another half-century in the second of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at the Singhalese Sports Club.

The left-handed batter scored 57 runs off 100 balls, including six boundaries, to help his side post a huge lead of 231 runs in the first innings of the match at tea on Day 3.

ALSO READ Misbah Makes His First Big Move After Joining PCB

With this innings, the 27-year-old batter became the first player in the history of red-ball cricket to score seven half-centuries in the first seven matches of his Test career.

The Karachi-born cricketer surpassed the likes of legendary Indian batter, Sunil Gavaskar, Basil Butcher, Saeed Ahmad, and Bert Sutcliffe on the list.

Batters Innings Saud Shakeel 7 Sunil Gavaskar 6 Basil Butcher 6 Saeed Ahmad 6 Bert Sutcliffe 6

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Squad for Asian Games Announced

During the first Test match, Saud Shakeel broke Test cricket record by setting a new record for highest individual score by a Pakistani batter.

He surpassed former cricketer, Mohammad Hafeez, on the list of highest individual best in Test cricket in Sri Lanka.

Mohammad Hafeez scored 196 runs in Sri Lanka during the 2012 series in Colombo, while the legendary cricketer, Younis Khan, had scored 177 runs in the 2014 series.