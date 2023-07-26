Imran Khan is Now the Most Followed Political Leader on TikTok

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Jul 26, 2023 | 3:08 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Imran took TikTok by storm, gaining nearly 3 million followers on the social app within 24 hours of making an account. But this was clearly not the end of it as the former Prime Minister’s follower count continued to skyrocket with more social media posts.

Now Imran Khan has become the most followed political leader on TikTok with 6.7 million followers at the time of writing. He has also gained 40.7 million likes during this time with 12 uploads. He currently has over 450 million views on the app.

Imran Khan is now ahead of El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, who currently has 6.4 million followers. The President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, ranks 3rd on this list with a follower count of 4.4 million. 

ALSO READ

French President Emmanuel Macron has 3.9 million followers at the moment and then comes the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, with his 1.7 million followers.

America’s Bernie Sanders has 1.4 million followers and the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is currently at 1.2 million. Meanwhile, the US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the only one on the list that falls short of the million mark with over 822,000 followers. 

ALSO READ

If this upward trend continues for Imran Khan’s TikTok following, we will soon see another surge in these numbers, especially if he continues to upload actively every single day, with each post gaining over 5 million views. In fact, his most followed upload is close to hitting 200 million views.

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Kubra Khan Goes Viral for Carrying Scary Python Around Her Neck for New Project
Read more in lens

proproperty

3 Real Estate Agents Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>