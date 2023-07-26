PCB Appoints Another Highly Talented Fresh Face as Media Head

Omar Farooq Kalson has been appointed as the new Media Head of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Pakistan Cricket Board has made key changes to its setup following the appointment of Zaka Ashraf as the new Chairman, replacing Najam Sethi. The PCB has announced Omar Farooq Kalson as the new Media Head, taking over from Sami ul Hasan Burney.

ALSO READ Indian Media Makes Massive Claim About Change in Pak Vs. Ind World Cup Schedule

Omar Farooq Kalson is set to bring with him a wealth of experience in sports journalism, having previously worked as the Pakistan correspondent for the esteemed international cricket magazine, ESPNCricinfo.

Meanwhile, Sami ul Hasan Burney, the outgoing Media Head, has been assigned the role of Director Special Projects within the PCB. This strategic transfer reflects the board’s efforts to utilize Burney’s expertise in driving important projects and initiatives aimed at the growth and development of Pakistan cricket.

ALSO READ IPC Ministry Unaware of Interior Ministry Issuing NOC for Asian Hockey Cup in India

Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the positive impact of these new appointments on Pakistan cricket as Zaka Ashraf builds his own team under his leadership.