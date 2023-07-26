IPC Ministry Unaware of Interior Ministry Issuing NOC for Asian Hockey Cup in India

In a surprising turn of events, the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination appears to be unaware of whether the Interior Ministry has granted the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for their participation in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, India.

With the departure date just six days away, the PHF seems to be in the dark regarding the NOC required for the team’s travel to India. According to PHF secretary Haider Hussain, they have already obtained visas for the national team, but they are anxiously waiting for the NOC from the Interior Ministry.

Despite the uncertainty, an Interior Ministry official confirmed that the NOC was indeed issued on July 10th, which should have been received by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, assured that the NOC would be received by Wednesday, and his staff was diligently handling the matter.

However, when questioned about the issuance date of July 10th, he expressed hope that the NOC would be in their possession by Wednesday, ensuring the team’s travel plans remain unaffected.

Interestingly, correspondence between the two ministries reveals a series of communications. The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination initially sent a letter on June 9th, prompting the Interior Ministry to issue the NOC on July 10th.

Despite this, another similar letter was sent on July 21st by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, unaware that the NOC had already been issued earlier.

As the departure date draws closer, both the PHF and the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination are eagerly awaiting the resolution of this administrative oversight to ensure Pakistan’s representation in the prestigious hockey tournament in India. The tournament is set to commence on 3 August in Chennai, while the final will be held on 12 August.

Via Dawn