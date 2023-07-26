Quaid-i-Azam University to Remain Closed for Four Days on Account of Ashura

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad has issued a notification stating that the university will remain closed for four days this week. The closure is attributed to security reasons and the observance of the Ashura holidays.

As per the official notification, the university will be closed on 26 and 27 July 2023 (Wednesday and Thursday) due to road closures in the vicinity for security purposes. Additionally, the university will also remain closed on 28 and 29 July 2023 (Friday and Saturday) in observance of Ashura, the 9th and 10th days of Muharram-ul-Haram 1445.

The announcement was made with the approval of the Vice Chancellor, ensuring compliance with both security protocols and religious practices.

During this temporary closure, all students, faculty, and staff are advised to take necessary precautions and adhere to the guidelines issued by the university administration. Regular academic and administrative activities are scheduled to resume on 30 July 2023 (Sunday).