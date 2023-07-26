Misbah Makes His First Big Move After Joining PCB

Former Pakistan captain, Misbah-ul-Haq recently joined the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the head of the newly formed PCB Technical Committee. Misbah will be tasked to make major decisions including suggesting the national selection committee members and restructuring the domestic setup.

One of the most important aspects of Misbah’s job is to formulate a team for the technical committee which will oversee the major decisions of the PCB. According to sources, the former head coach has contacted former cricketers including Inzamam-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Latif, and Azhar Ali to join the technical committee.

While some cricketers have shown interest in joining the committee, others have outright refused, citing other prior commitments as the reason behind their refusal.

On another significant front, Misbah has also shortlisted the candidates for the new chief selector. Sources reveal that former chief selectors, Mohammad Wasim, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and legendary cricketers, Azhar Ali and Mushtaq Ahmed are shortlisted for the all-important role.

Following this crucial appointment, the newly-selected Chief Selector will be tasked with announcing the teams for the highly anticipated Asia Cup and World Cup 2023.

Furthermore, the former chief selector also recently held an important meeting with Junaid Zia, General Manager Domestic Cricket Operations, at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Misbah has provided Zia with comprehensive guidelines for the upcoming domestic season and instructed him to manage all cricket departments by next week, marking a step forward in Pakistan’s cricket administration overhaul.