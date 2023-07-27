European Country Buys Massive Fleet of MG’s New Electric Hatchback for Police

Meurthe-et-Moselle’s municipal police in France has bought a fleet of SAIC’s MG 4 electric vehicles (EV).

According to the details, the fleet consists of vehicles with 350 kilometers of WLTP range and 168 horsepower. The MG4 is fairly rapid too, with the ability to reach 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds.

The picture shows an MG 4 wrapped in the Meurthe-et-Moselle Police Municipale’s decals. The car’s registration number plate reads “54”.

This “Standard” MG4 is the base model with 17″ wheels, grey front bumper plastic, and no rear window tinting. Its motor powers the rear wheels with the aid of a 51-kWh LFP battery.

The French MG4 Standard costs the equivalent of Rs. 7.97 million. This pricing includes a “one-pedal” function, 88-kW DC charging, 5-link rear suspension, MG Pilot, a 7-inch LCD instrument panel, a 10.25-inch main screen, LED lighting, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and start, and vehicle-to-load charging facility, whereby a battery can power up a small structure.

In China, the MG 4 is known as MG Mulan. SAIC’s Chinese electric hatchback sits on a new Nebula platform. Mulan has three powertrain and battery combination options

51 kWh rear-wheel drive (RWD) with a single electric motor that makes 168 hp and 350 km WLTP range

64 kWh single electric motor, RWD with 204 hp and 435 km of range

77 kWh dual electric motors with all-wheel drive that make 426 hp and 520 km of range

In China, Mulan starts at a much more reasonable Rs. 4.9 million, which is about the same as a base Honda City. Despite the high prices internationally, Chinese EVs are taking over the European markets.