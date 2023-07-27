Punjab University Launches New Program

Hailey College of Banking and Finance (HCBF), affiliated with the University of the Punjab, has been granted approval to launch its eagerly awaited MBA 2-Year Afternoon Program.

The approval, bestowed by Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood, will mark the beginning of this transformative educational journey for aspiring business leaders in Fall 2023.

With the resolute support of HCBF Principal, Dr. Ahmed Muneeb Mehta, this significant milestone reinforces HCBF’s unwavering dedication to providing exceptional education that caters to the diverse needs of aspiring business professionals.

The MBA 2-Year Afternoon Program is meticulously crafted to offer students a comprehensive understanding of contemporary business practices and equip them with essential skills crucial for thriving in the fiercely competitive global market.

The program’s core vision is to nurture confident and skilled future business leaders who can make a lasting impact in the corporate world.

At the heart of this program lies a robust curriculum that strikes a perfect balance between theoretical knowledge and practical experiences. By incorporating real-world insights into the learning process, HCBF endeavors to produce well-rounded professionals who can confidently navigate the complexities of the business landscape.

As the academic year approaches, HCBF stands ready to welcome the next cohort of talented and ambitious individuals, empowering them to become trailblazers and visionaries in the realm of business.