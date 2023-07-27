Punjab to Announce Annual Matric Results Next Week

The wait is almost over for hundreds of thousands of students across Punjab as all Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) are set to announce the 10th class annual exam results on 31st July.

The announcement dates for both class 9 and 10 results were confirmed by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC) earlier this month.

ALSO READ NADRA Official Rapes Teenage Girl Who Came to Apply for CNIC

The class 10th examinations were conducted from 1st April to 17th April across the province. After months of anticipation and hard work, students can finally look forward to learning about their performance in the exams.

Notably, the results for class 9th will be announced a bit later on 22nd August. The class 9th examinations commenced on 18th April and concluded on 19th May. Students awaiting their class 9th results will have to wait a couple of weeks to know their outcomes.

ALSO READ Strong Monsoon Rainfall to Hit Pakistan on Long Weekend

Amidst the result anticipation, schools throughout the province are currently observing the summer break. The School Education Department (SED) had officially declared the summer holidays starting from 6th June, and they are scheduled to end on 20th August.

The academic process is set to resume on 21st August, when students will return to their classrooms to start the new academic session.