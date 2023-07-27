Sindh Bans Use of Drone Cameras During Muharram Gatherings

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 27, 2023 | 4:34 pm

The Sindh Home Department has banned the use of drone cameras during Muharram processions and other religious gatherings for security reasons.

As such, individuals and media outlets are prohibited from using drone cameras to cover or record the processions or other gatherings. The department has warned of strict legal action against the violators, including confiscation of the equipment.

The Federal Ministry of Interior also mandated and ordered the nationwide deployment of the Pakistan Army to ensure peace during Muharram. “Army troops being deployed countrywide under Article 245,” a provincial bulletin stated.

Four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir received the interior ministry circular. The Punjab administration has also requested the deployment of the Pakistan Army and Rangers during Muharram.

Police departments in major cities have also been placed on full alert to monitor the processions. The departments have appointed a large number of security personnel to ensure that law and order, as well as the safety of the people, is not compromised.

ProPK Staff

lens

>