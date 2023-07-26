News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Lahore High Court Orders to Seize Illegally Parked Cars

By ProPK Staff | Published Jul 26, 2023 | 6:32 pm

Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered authorities to impound illegally parked vehicles in the province capital.

The LHC bench issued directives while hearing a petition to combat smog. The hearing of a citizen named Haroon Farooq and others was conducted by Justice Shahid Karim.

The single bench ordered that the number of fines for traffic offenses in the city be increased. He stated that the high penalty would make people more cautious in following the rule.

The court also ordered traffic officers to continue their crackdown on helmetless motorbike riders. Additionally, Justice Karim summoned the legal team to address the issue of accumulated rainwater in the CBD Underpass.

During the recent hearing, the LHC ordered the authorities to seal the restaurants that do not have dedicated parking facilities.

The high court also directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to stop unauthorized parking throughout the city, especially on service lanes.


>