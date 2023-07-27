Whistleblower Reveals US Govt’s UFO Crash Retrieval Program

In a testimony before the United States (US)’s House Oversight Committee’s national security subcommittee, David Grusch, a former intelligence officer with a 14-year tenure in the American Air Force and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, has accused executive branch agencies of keeping Congress in the dark about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), more commonly known as UFOs.

Grusch’s revelations came to light during the recent hearing, where he unveiled a long-standing UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program.

Having served as a representative on Pentagon task forces investigating UAP, Grusch shed light on the veil of secrecy shrouding these mysterious objects. He revealed he was made aware of a covert program spanning several decades, dedicated to the retrieval and reverse-engineering of crashed UAPs. However, when he attempted to access these highly classified programs, his requests were denied.

Grusch went on to accuse the military of misusing funds to conceal these operations from congressional oversight, raising serious concerns about transparency and accountability. Moreover, the former intelligence officer stunned lawmakers by divulging that he had personally interviewed officials who possessed direct knowledge of aircraft with ‘nonhuman’ origins, hinting at a potential extraterrestrial connection.

To reinforce his assertions, Grusch mentioned the recovery of ‘biologics’ from some of the retrieved craft, implying that there might be a biological aspect to these anomalous phenomena.

Accompanied by two former fighter pilots who shared their firsthand encounters with UAP, the congressional hearing has undoubtedly ignited fervent debates over the existence of UFOs and the US government’s alleged attempts to conceal the truth.