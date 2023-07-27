Around 50% Discount Announced on Mobile Internet Plans in UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) telecommunications authority made an announcement on Wednesday, revealing a number of new offers, including a 50 percent discount on mobile and Internet plans, designed for people of determination (specially-abled persons).

Major telecommunication providers in the UAE, which include Etisalat and du, are adopting this initiative in line with advisories issued by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).

Though the specifics may differ between providers, the overarching objective remains consistent – to ease the financial burden on the people of determination.

Under the umbrella of Etisalat, eligible individuals can expect a 50 percent reduction on a wide range of services. These include new monthly plans under the Freedom and Emirati Freedom packages, monthly rentals for the eLife Family Value Pack covering television, Internet, and telephone services, certain prepaid mobile data packages, and monthly home telephone packages.

Even the home Internet packages for 512 Kbps, 1 Mbps, and 10 Mbps are being reduced by half. Furthermore, complimentary Internet calling subscriptions for mobile or eLife plans are also part of the deal.

As far as du is concerned, the people of determination are set to benefit from a 50 percent reduction on the Postpaid Smart, Emirati, and Power plans.

For those using du’s prepaid services, the company promises an amazing deal. Every recharge is set to give them bonus credits equivalent to the recharge value, which can be used on national and international calls.

However, du has clearly stated that certain plans are excluded from the discount initiative, including the Special Power Plan 500, Special Power Plan 500 Data, and Special Power Plan 1000.