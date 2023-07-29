Committee Formed for Explicit Videos Case of Islamia University Students and Faculty

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has formed a Fact-Finding Committee to investigate the harassment case of students and faculty members at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The committee comprises prominent members, including Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Muazzam Ijaz, Rector of the National University of Technology, Professor Dr. Najma Najam, Rector of Noor International University, Lahore, Professor Dr. Tahira Aziz Mughal, Rector of Imperial College of Business Studies, Lahore, and Dr. Mazhar Saeed, Advisor (P&D and Finance), HEC.

All committee members have received notifications of their appointment, and the terms of reference for the committee have been issued.

The committee has been entrusted with conducting a comprehensive and unbiased inquiry into the allegations. It will gather information and details related to the matter from various sources, including print, electronic, and social media, through thorough investigations.

Furthermore, the committee will assess the implementation of the HEC’s policy on sexual harassment and recommend corrective and disciplinary actions against any administrative lapses that may have contributed to harassment within higher education institutions.

HEC urges all higher education institutions to cooperate fully with the committee’s inquiry and provide detailed reports within 21 days.

The committee members will receive appropriate compensation for their services, and the HEC will bear all relevant expenses.