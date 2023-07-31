Govt Likely to Appoint Amjad Zubair Tiwana As New FBR Chairman

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Jul 31, 2023 | 6:07 pm

The federal government is likely to appoint Member Inland Revenue Operations Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana as the new Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Sources told ProPakistani that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after meeting with Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana on Monday is likely to give approval of his name as Chairman of FBR.

Sources said that Tiwana is very close to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his economic team so he is a strong candidate to head the tax machinery.

Former FBR Chairman Asim Ahmed retired from the position last Thursday and the government has yet to notify a new chairman.

