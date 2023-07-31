Pakistani Horse Rider Usman Khan Secures Berth in Paris Olympics

Usman Khan, a talented equestrian, has secured his spot in the Paris Olympics 2024 by meeting the minimum eligibility requirements at the FEI 4-star event.

His achievement marks the second consecutive Olympics qualification, despite an accident during his journey to the Tokyo Olympics resulting in the loss of his horse.

The phenomenal journey of the Lahore-born horse rider to the Paris Olympics has been nothing short of a determined and relentless pursuit of excellence and talent.

ALSO READ Hamza Khan to Receive Rs.10 Million for Winning World Junior Squash Title

After traveling from France to Ireland, he showcased his skills in several equestrian events across Europe, including Switzerland, France, Poland, Germany, and Belgium.

Competing in eventing, a demanding combination of cross-country, showjumping, and dressage, Usman will undergo a test of horsemanship at the Paris Olympics.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan has qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 in Ireland during FEI 4-star Kilguilkey International Horse Trials at Mallow,” Usman said.

ALSO READ Central Contracts Face More Delays But Cricketers to Get Big Bump in Salaries

Elated by the achievement, Usman Khan acknowledged the importance of maintaining the minimum eligibility requirements in the coming months.

He also emphasized the need for financial support and a reserve horse to ensure a smooth sailing journey to the Paris Olympics, which will take place in July-August 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that Usman had earlier qualified for the Asian Games as well, but complications with the confirmation of the EFP process posed a challenge.