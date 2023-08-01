Hackers Are Targeting Civil and Military Officials With Fake Emails

Hackers are stealing users’ data by offering to download malware-laden In-page in fake emails.

According to the Cabinet Division advisory, government agencies have identified some email addresses that lure users to open the malicious In-page. Hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs) are actively targeting senior civil and military officials through phishing emails.

According to the advisory, upon downloading malicious In-page attachment malware executes and exploits In-page known vulnerabilities to gain access to the victim system for data exfiltration to its C & C Server.

A malicious C & C server has already been blocked on the national gateway. The cabinet division has asked the IT administrators to blacklist fake email ID: [email protected] and malicious C&C on local firewalls and email servers.

According to the cabinet division, In-page is developed by the Indian company “Concept Software Private Limited” Using it is tantamount to inviting danger. The advisory has asked the users to Microsoft World with Urdu Language or World Press Processor instead of In-page. In the case of compulsion, users should use the latest and paid version of In-page. Users should avoid free and cracked versions of In-page.

The advisory has asked the users to not share personal information with suspicious users, websites and applications, etc, and never click on unknown links and attachments. It has asked the users to always scan every document before downloading and opening through built-in antivirus.

The advisory has asked the users to never keep critical data online and always keep a backup of it in external drives or standalone systems. It has asked the users to use separate and complex passwords for each system, mobile, social media accounts, financial and mailing accounts.