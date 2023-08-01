This Free AI Creates Music With Just Simple Words

The creators of AI-based sample editing software Samplab have introduced a new VST3 plugin called TextToSample. This free plugin lets you create audio and music samples with only a few words and clicks.

For instance, you can type “bubbly synth melody” and TextToSample will generate a lively synth melody for you to work with creatively.

TextToSample harnesses the power of Meta’s open-source AI-based sound generation toolset, MusicGen, and was trained using data from the algorithm. Additionally, the plugin enables users to drag and drop pre-existing sounds, which the AI tool will then use to generate related samples. This feature complements the ability to input text commands for sample creation, expanding the possibilities for sound exploration and manipulation.

Check out the tool in action in the video below.

However, as with most other AI tools, this one comes with limitations too.

The user interface (UI) of the platform is intentionally designed to be easy to use, but this simplicity comes with certain inherent limitations. For example, the tool does not consider pre-existing music on your track, so your initial attempts may not align with the desired tone. Moreover, it struggles with recognizing fundamental music elements such as keys, scales, and BPM.

Like many other AI-driven creative platforms, achieving a perfect match right away is unlikely. Users will need to make adjustments, and additions, and provide step-by-step instructions until they achieve the desired result and are satisfied with the output.

But once you do manage to pull it off, the tool is quite fun to play with, creating surprisingly good samples at times. That being said, there are also some bugs involved, but nothing major.

Samplab emphasizes that their tool is not meant to “replace human musicians” since it lacks that capability altogether. Despite this, it is offered as a free tool, making it worth exploring. As more users engage with the technology, its performance is expected to improve over time.

