Pakistani Mountaineer Suffers Severe Frostbite and Injuries During K2 Expedition

Young Pakistani mountaineer, Fareed Hussain has encountered severe frostbite and other injuries during his expedition to the treacherous K2.

According to media reports, the untoward incident occurred in the vicinity of K2 Camp 4, positioned at an altitude of 8,200 meters above sea level.

It is reported that the 18-year-old mountaineer took a potentially life-threatening turn, prompting his fellow climbers to initiate a timely rescue operation.

Fareed Hussain has urgently conveyed his concerns about the critical state of his hand, fearing permanent damage if immediate medical attention was not provided.

The remote location and cruel weather have posed a significant challenge to swift medical aid, as it may take up to six to seven days to reach Skardu by trekking.

Understanding the gravity of the situation, Fareed has earnestly appealed to organize a helicopter rescue to ensure his prompt evacuation to a hospital.

The K2 Base Camp, equipped with internet facilities by the Special Communication Organisation, proved crucial in establishing communication with Fareed.