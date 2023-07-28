Potential Overhaul of Team’s Coaching Setup by PCB Irks Cricket Lovers

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has found itself at the center of a storm of criticism as reports have surfaced suggesting that they are contemplating a major overhaul of the national team’s coaching setup, barely months after their recent appointment. The news has left cricket fans and netizens across the country furious, questioning the wisdom and stability of such a decision.

In early 2023, the PCB made headlines when they announced a new coaching panel to lead the Pakistan cricket team. The appointment was hailed as a fresh start for the team, following a period of lackluster performances. The newly appointed staff comprised Mickey Arthur (Team Director), Grant Bradburn (Head Coach), Andrew Puttick (Batting Coach), Morne Morkel (Bowling Coach), Cliffe Deacon (Physio), and Dri­kus Saaimon (Strength and Conditioning Coach).

However, recent reports have suggested that the PCB is reconsidering its decision and is contemplating changes to the coaching setup, especially Mickey Arthur and Grant Bradburn. This abrupt potential shift has sparked outrage among cricket enthusiasts, who are perplexed by the idea of parting ways with a newly appointed coaching panel before they have had sufficient time to make a meaningful impact.

Netizens took to social media platforms to express their frustration and disappointment, underscoring the importance of continuity in coaching. Many fans argue that the current coaching staff, despite only having a brief period with the team, has shown signs of positive change and improvement in certain aspects of the players’ performances. The 2-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka away from home is a testament to the influence of the coaching setup on the team.

One cricket pundit wrote, “Would be a mistake of monumental proportions, no foreign coach would ever set foot in Pakistan again, Please enlighten us to the thinking behind this, or is it a case of jobs for the boys, certainly comes across that way, once again alienating fans en masse”.

Another sports journalist expressed concern about the impact of such decisions on the team’s progress, stating, “Having been hearing the news stories doing the rounds of a possible exit of the new team management under the new PCB setup. Let me put it in simple words that it would be stupidity of the highest order if we even look to take that route especially how we have kick-started and unlocked the potential of playing positive cricket”

In the midst of the controversy, some analysts have raised questions about the decision-making process within the PCB and called for greater transparency in how such decisions are arrived at.

As the public outcry grows louder, cricket fans are hoping that the PCB will take into account the sentiments of the masses and carefully consider the implications of any potential changes to the coaching setup. Stability, trust, and patience are essential ingredients for a successful cricket team, and it remains to be seen how the cricket board will respond to the growing demands for continuity and stability in Pakistan’s coaching arrangements.