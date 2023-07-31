Schedule Announced for Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan ODI Series

Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to clash in a three-match ODI series on Sri Lankan soil starting on 22nd August.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed that Pakistan and Afghanistan are gearing up to face each other in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from 22 to 26 August. The series is a part of the Future Tour Program and promises to be a thrilling one between two competitive teams.

The clash becomes even more intriguing as the Pakistan team is currently ranked second in the ICC Men’s ODI Rankings while Afghanistan holds the eighth position, but both teams have a fierce on-field rivalry.

With the first two ODIs set to take place in Hambantota on 22 and 24 August respectively, and the final match in Colombo on 26 August, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating some fierce cricket action.

For Pakistan as well as Afghanistan, the ODI series serves as crucial preparation ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Arriving in Sri Lanka on 13 August, the Pakistani team will have ample time to familiarize themselves with the Sri Lankan conditions during their training period in Hambantota from 19-27 August.