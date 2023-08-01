Pakistani Youngster Joins Bundesliga Club SV Werder Bremen’s U19 Side

Young Pakistani talent, Waleed Khan has signed with Bundesliga giant SV Werder Bremen U19 team, bringing pride to his homeland.

The journey of Waleed Khan to the esteemed ranks of SV Werder Bremen began with humble beginnings at the renowned Smurfs FC academy in Pakistan.

Representing Smurfs FC in local tournaments, the emerging footballer showcased his talent and dedication, catching the attention of football enthusiasts.

Last year, Waleed followed his dream of making it to professional football and moved to Germany, where he started honing his abilities at a local community ground.

After a determined struggle and hard work, SV Werder Bremen recognized the talent of Waleed, leading to a decision that would alter the course of his future.

Currently immersed in pre-season preparations, Waleed Khan is eager to prove his mettle on the grand stage of German football.

Last month, Aman Shah, the young prodigy from Bulls FC in Lahore, was selected to attend the prestigious Liverpool football academy’s summer camp last month.