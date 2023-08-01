ICC Awaits PCB’s Response Regarding World Cup 2023 Schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) finds itself at the center of discussions regarding the rescheduling of their matches in the upcoming World Cup 2023.

According to media reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has approached the cricket authority in Pakistan, seeking adjustments to their match dates.

The matter is currently under consideration in PCB, with consultations taking place between the national team management and ICC.

PCB is carefully analyzing the implications of a schedule change, and the final decision will be conveyed to the ICC once internal deliberations conclude.

Although no official statement has been issued by the PCB, sources indicate that the rescheduling involves two crucial matches for Pakistan in the marquee event.

As per the proposed changes, the match between Pakistan and the Netherlands, initially scheduled for October 6, is likely to be held on October 5.

Similarly, the highly-anticipated clash between Pakistan and India is expected to be brought forward to October 14 instead of the initially scheduled date of October 15.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week it was reported that the schedule for the World Cup was likely to see some changes due to the auspicious first day of Navratri.

BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, confirmed that the change in the schedule of the match was indeed due to the significance of Navratri for both the nation and cricket fans.