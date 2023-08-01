Pakistan’s Inflation Clocks in At 28.3% in July

Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation increased to 28.3 percent on a year-on-year basis in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 29.4 percent in the previous month and 24.9 percent in July 2022, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 3.5 percent in July 2023 as compared to a decrease of 0.3 percent in the previous month and an increase of 4.3 percent in July 2022.

CPI inflation Urban increased to 26.3 percent on a year-on-year basis in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 27.3 percent in the previous month and 23.6 percent in July 2022. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 3.6 percent in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.1 percent in the previous month and an increase of 4.5 percent in July 2022.

CPI inflation in Rural increased to 31.3 percent on a year-on-year basis in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 32.4 percent in the previous month and 26.9 percent in July 2022. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 3.3 percent in July 2023 as compared to a decrease of 0.8 percent in the previous month and an increase of 4.2 percent in July 2022.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased to 29.3 percent in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 34.9 percent a month earlier and 28.2 percent in July 2022. On MoM basis, it increased by 2.8 percent in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.2 percent a month earlier and an increase of 7.3 percent in July 2022.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased to 23.1 percent in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 22.4 percent a month earlier and an increase of 38.5 percent in July 2022. On an MoM basis, it increased by 2.5 percent in July 2023 as compared to a decrease of 0.3 percent a month earlier and an increase of 2.0 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2022.

Core inflation (NFNE)

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased to 18.4 percent on a YoY basis in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 18.5 percent in the previous month and 12.0 percent in July 2022. On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.2 percent in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.7 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.2 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. July, 2022.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 24.6 percent on a YoY basis in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 25.2 percent in the previous month and 14.6 percent in July 2022. On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.2 percent in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.9 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.6 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2022.

Core inflation (Trimmed)

Measured by a 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Urban increased to 21.7 percent on a YoY basis in July 2023 as compared to 22.9 percent in the previous month and 19.0 percent in July 2022. On an MoM basis, it increased by 1.9 percent in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.8 percent in the previous month and an increase of 2.7 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2022.

ALSO READ Taming Sugar Prices: Punjab Govt to Lift Stocks from Mills

Measured by a 20 percent weighted trimmed mean Rural increased to 28.7 percent on a YoY basis in July 2023 as compared to 29.9 percent in the previous month and 21.7 percent in July 2022. On an MoM basis, it increased to 2.4 percent in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.1 percent in the previous month and an increase of 2.7 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2022.