AI Revolutionizes Breast Cancer Detection: Cutting Workload in Half

A groundbreaking trial investigating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in breast cancer screening has shown promising results, reducing the workload of radiologists by almost 50 percent. The trial involved over 80,000 women in Sweden, and compared AI-supported screening with standard care directly.

Preliminary findings, published in the Lancet Oncology journal, revealed that AI screening was as effective as the traditional double-reading approach by radiologists, without increasing false positives.

Among women recalled from AI-supported screening, 28 percent were diagnosed with cancer, compared to 25 percent in the standard screening group, leading to the detection of 41 additional cancers. Importantly, the use of AI did not generate more false positives, with both groups showing a false-positive rate of 1.5 percent.

The trial resulted in a remarkable 44 percent reduction in the workload of radiologists in the AI-supported group, equating to 36,886 fewer readings, which could help address the radiologist shortage in many countries.

Although the results are promising, the lead author of the study, Dr. Kristina Lång, emphasized the need for further research to understand its impact on patient outcomes, cost-effectiveness, and detection of interval cancers missed by traditional screening.

Experts praised the study but cautioned about the potential for AI-driven increases in breast cancer detection leading to the overdiagnosis of less harmful lesions.

While final results are expected in the coming years, stakeholders in breast screening programs are enthusiastic about AI’s potential benefits, including faster diagnosis, earlier cancer detection, and improved patient care. However, addressing current issues like outdated IT systems remains a priority to fully unlock AI’s potential in healthcare.