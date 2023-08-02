Babar Azam Rises in Test Rankings After 2-0 Sweep Against Sri Lanka

Babar Azam has jumped to the fourth spot in the ICC Test batting rankings after Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head were demoted to the fifth and sixth spots.

The all-format captain is now just behind Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Joe Root, who retain the top three positions, respectively, in the latest rankings.

The New Zealand batting great is at the top of the rankings with 883 points, the former Australia captain second with 859 points, and Joe Root third with 842 points.

The Lahore-born cricketer, who scored just 76 runs in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka, moved to fourth place with 829 points.

Here are the updated ICC Test batting rankings.