Babar Azam Rises in Test Rankings After 2-0 Sweep Against Sri Lanka

Published Aug 2, 2023

Babar Azam has jumped to the fourth spot in the ICC Test batting rankings after Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head were demoted to the fifth and sixth spots.

The all-format captain is now just behind Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Joe Root, who retain the top three positions, respectively, in the latest rankings.

The New Zealand batting great is at the top of the rankings with 883 points, the former Australia captain second with 859 points, and Joe Root third with 842 points.

The Lahore-born cricketer, who scored just 76 runs in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka, moved to fourth place with 829 points.

Here are the updated ICC Test batting rankings.

Rank Player Team  Rating
1 Kane Williamson New Zealand 883
2 Steve Smith Australia 859
3 Joe Root England 842
4 Babar Azam Pakistan 829
5 Marnus Labuschagne Australia 826
6 Travis Head Australia 818
7 Usman Khawaja Australia 796
8 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand 792
9 Harry Brook England 773
10 Rohit Sharma India 759

>