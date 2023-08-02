Shehbaz Sharif to Inaugurate Synthetic Turf at National Hockey Stadium This Week

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the newly laid synthetic turf at the iconic National Hockey Stadium in Lahore this week.

The Prime Minister will be the chief guest, while other distinguished personalities, including former hockey players, will also attend the much-awaited ceremony.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, said that a high-level security arrangement will be made on the day of the inauguration.

The National Stadium has been a historical venue, and the laying of a new synthetic turf will undoubtedly elevate its status as a world-class sports facility.

Earlier this year, the Caretaker Provincial Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs in Punjab, Wahab Riaz, inaugurated the installation of the new synthetic turf.

Wahab said that laying the new turf, which comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 16 crore, is a crucial first step towards bringing international standards to the sport in Pakistan.

With its final touches being applied, the state-of-the-art facility promises to elevate the hockey-playing experience to new heights and cater to the needs of players and sports aficionados.