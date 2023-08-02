Peshawar Zalmi Use AI-Based Technology in Talent Hunt Program

Peshawar Zalmi, a franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), recently held its Talent Hunt program in Sindh to discover fresh cricketing talent in the province.

The second phase of this program took place in Karachi from July 21 to 23, offering young and talented cricketers from Sindh a platform to display their skills.

The 2017 PSL champions also used modern technology to help the selection panel in identifying accurate bowling speed and movement of the ball during the trials.

Rashid Latif wrote on Twitter, “We successfully used AI-based Ludimos 360 solutions during the Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt held at the Rashid Latif Cricket Academy.”

We successfully used Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Ludimos 360 solutions during the Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt Programme held at the Rashid Latif Cricket Academy in Karachi 21-24 July 2023 . @ludimos @leomas173 @PeshawarZalmi pic.twitter.com/AxbdI6lRXH — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) August 1, 2023

The selection panel included Inzamam-ul-Haq, President of Peshawar Zalmi, Muhammad Akram, Director of Cricket, and former wicket-keeper, Kamran Akmal.

Earlier this year, the franchise also held trials in Peshawar which took place at the Hayatabad Sports Complex, where interested individuals participated.

This program provides an invaluable platform for young and gifted cricketers to showcase their abilities, opening doors for potential careers in professional cricket.