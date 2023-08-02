Colombo Strikers Captain Tells Teammates to Learn From Babar Azam

Babar Azam scored his first half-century in the ongoing fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League (KPL) against B-Love Kandy at the R. Premadasa Stadium in his previous match for Colombo Strikers.

The right-handed batter scored 59 runs off 52 balls, including four boundaries and one six, to lead the side to a defendable total.

After the Colombo Strikers secured a 27-run victory, Niroshan Dickwella lauded the 28-year-old batter for his consistency and never-give-up approach in the game despite a very tough playing surface.

The skipper of the Strikers advised the squad in the dressing room to learn from the Lahore-born cricketer how to finish the game in their favor, even in tough conditions.

“Learn from the best. He did not give up. It was not easy to bat on that wicket, and he was there till the end. That inning gave us a good score,” Dickwella said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s all-format captain was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning innings, earning crucial two points for his side.

Colombo Strikers are currently in the third spot on the points table, with one win and one loss.