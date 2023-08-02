FM Bilawal-Led Committee to Discuss Pakistan’s Participation in World Cup Tomorrow

The Bilawal Bhutto-led 14-member committee will hold its first meeting to discuss the participation of the Pakistan team in the upcoming World Cup 2023 tomorrow.

The meeting will be attended by PCB Chairman, Zaka Ashraf, and members of the relevant ministries to decide the fate of Pakistan for the marquee event in India.

One of the central points of deliberation will be the proposed venue for the much-anticipated clash between Pakistan and India, which has been scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad.

They will analyze the implications of holding such a match in India and its potential impact on Pakistan-India relations, considering the current political climate.

The committee will send its recommendation after the meeting to the Prime Minister who will decide the visit of the Men in Green to India for the World Cup.

Last month, the PCB formally wrote to the PM, as well as the ministries of interior and foreign affairs, seeking official clearance for the national team to travel to India.

In response, Shehbaz Sharif formed a 14-member committee comprising influential figures from various ministries and departments to assess the current situation.

The committee has the authority to thoroughly assess matters, including security situations, and deliberate on the team’s participation in the World Cup.