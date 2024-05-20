First-Ever Swimsuit Fashion Show Held in Saudi Arabia [Images]

As part of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman’s initiative to “modernize” the country and diversify its economy, Saudi Arabia hosted its first-ever swimsuit fashion show on Friday. The show, held at the luxurious St. Regis Red Sea Resort, was a highlight of the inaugural Red Sea Fashion Week, located near the country’s western coast.

The Crown Prince’s ambitious Vision 2030 plan includes a range of futuristic projects, such as the Neom mega-city, and now extends to cultural reforms like the swimsuit fashion show, reflecting a significant shift in the kingdom’s social landscape.

The show featured the designs of Moroccan designer Yasmina Qanzal, whose collection predominantly showcased one-piece swimsuits in shades of red, beige, and blue. Qanzal’s designs aimed to blend modern elegance with the rich cultural heritage of the Arab world. Qanzal stated,

It’s true that this country is very conservative, but we tried to show elegant swimsuits that represent the Arab world. It is an honor to be involved in such a historic moment.

The event marks a significant moment in Saudi Arabia’s evolving fashion industry, taking place at the St. Regis Red Sea Resort, a key component of the Red Sea Global projects. These projects are central to Vision 2030, aimed at boosting tourism and creating a more diversified, sustainable economy. In addition to the Red Sea Fashion Week, Saudi Arabia is preparing to host the Riyadh Fashion Week in October 2024.