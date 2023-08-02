Giant Snake in Floodwater Spreads Panic in Narowal Village

In a startling incident during the recent floods, a 15-feet-long snake weighing around 60 kilograms was swept away with the floodwaters and found its way into a residential area in Sukho Chak, a border village situated on the left bank of the Nala Bain in Narowal. The unexpected appearance of the enormous reptile created panic among the local residents.

After receiving reports of the snake’s presence, the wildlife department swiftly intervened to ensure the safety of both the villagers and the snake.

A team of skilled wildlife officers successfully captured the great serpent and, recognizing the importance of maintaining ecological balance, released it back into the forest near Sukho Chak, away from human settlements.

However, this peculiar encounter is just one aspect of the challenges faced by the community. In recent weeks, there has been a ten-fold surge in snakebite incidents, further alarming the citizens. As concerns rise over public safety, it is important for residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions while navigating flood-affected areas.