Punjab Allocates Rs 1.3 Billion for Rawalpindi Safe City Project

The Punjab government has allocated approximately Rs. 1.3 billion for the Rawalpindi Safe City Project, aiming to complete it within a year. Reports quote a senior anonymous official involved in the project saying that this pioneering Safe City initiative in Punjab will utilize locally developed software and imported fiber cables to connect the project to Murree.

The project’s scope encompasses the installation of more than 1,000 HD cameras, all linked to the Safe City Authority’s central control room. The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has identified over 1,000 sites to ensure the project’s success.

Positioned at crucial locations throughout the city, including bustling markets, mosques, business centers, major highways, entry and exit points, airports, railway stations, bus terminals, district and high courts, important bridges, water bodies, major educational institutions, police stations, central jail, shopping centers, petrol stations, banks, and other notable structures, these HD cameras will bolster security measures significantly.

The official explained that each camera will be uniquely coded and distinguishable from others by their specific colors.

For proper installation of the cameras’ fiber cables, the district administration will collaborate with IESCO, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, water supply agencies, and technical personnel.

In addition to the HD cameras, the Safe City project will incorporate infrared and wireless technology wherever necessary. The captured footage from these cameras will be stored in three separate stages, with assistance from Google’s services.

The official stressed the numerous advantages of the Safe City project, including improved security measures, crime prevention, maintenance of law and order, disaster response, efficient traffic management, and heightened protection for citizens against suspicious activities.

Moreover, the Safe City project will be integrated with Lahore’s traffic enforcement system, enabling the issuance of e-challans to traffic violators, further enhancing the overall safety and regulation of the city.