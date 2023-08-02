Punjab Imposes Up to Rs. 2.5 Lac Fee For Taking Photos and Videos of Metro Bus and Orange Line

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority has recently made an announcement regarding the implementation of fees for media coverage at Metro Bus and Orange Line train stations.

As per the newly issued guidelines, media organizations wishing to cover these transit stations will be required to pay a coverage fee, and their permission for coverage will be contingent on the payment made.

ALSO READ Pakistan Navy Inducts Another Modern Naval Warship Jointly Developed With Turkey

To streamline the process, the authority has categorized the stations into three groups along the Orange Line.

Stations falling under Category A, a total of eight in number, will be subject to a coverage fee of Rs. 246,000 per station.

For Category B, which consists of ten stations, media organizations will be charged a coverage fee of Rs. 185,000 for each station.

Similarly, Category C, comprising eight stations, will incur a coverage fee of Rs. 124,000.

ALSO READ Giant Snake in Floodwater Spreads Panic in Narowal Village

In addition to this, it has been specified that the coverage fee of Rs. 124,000 will also apply to media organizations intending to cover the Metro Bus service.

This move by the Punjab Mass Transit Authority aims to generate revenue to support the maintenance of public transport.