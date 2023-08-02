Pakistan Navy Inducts Another Modern Naval Warship Jointly Developed With Turkey

The Tariq MILGEM-class corvette warship, a remarkable collaboration between Pakistani and Turkish engineers, was formally inducted into the Pakistani Navy during an awe-inspiring ceremony held in Karachi on Wednesday.

The event was graced by the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the esteemed Turkish Vice-President, who served as the chief guests on this momentous occasion.

The PNS Tariq, a MILGEM-class corvette warship, represents one of the four magnificent vessels being constructed through the joint efforts of Turkish and Pakistani engineers, as part of the Turkish Technology Transfer Agreement.

During the ceremony, the attendees were enthralled by the state-of-the-art features that adorn the MILGEM-class corvette warship.

Designed to bolster the impregnable defense of Pakistani littoral territory, this formidable vessel showcases advanced weaponry systems, state-of-the-art sensors, and cutting-edge technology. Its exceptional stealth capabilities, coupled with its swift maneuverability, make it an invaluable asset for safeguarding Pakistan’s maritime boundaries and national interests.

As the ship joined the Pakistani Navy’s fleet, it symbolizes a strong bond between the two nations and a significant stride towards bolstering maritime security in the region.

The collaborative endeavor exemplifies the commitment of both countries to enhance their naval capabilities and reinforce their long-standing friendship.