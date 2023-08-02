Sarfraz Nawaz Accuses Najam Sethi and Team of Interfering in PCB’s Functioning

Sarfraz Nawaz has written a letter to PM Shehbaz Sharif, expressing concerns over the ongoing affairs of the PCB.

Sarfraz raised questions about the involvement of former PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, in hindering the functioning of PCB, even after stepping down from his position.

The legendary pacer further stated that such interference from former officials was hampering the progress and development of the sport of cricket in the country.

“This matter has gained international attention, and it is disheartening to witness internal politics marring the growth of cricket,” Sarfraz Nawaz said.

Sarfraz Nawaz said that not everyone was fully on board with the changes, particularly Najam Sethi and Shakeel Sheikh, who seemed to be resisting the transition.

Sarfraz emphasized that it was crucial for the stakeholders to put aside personal differences and work together to foster a conducive environment for cricketing growth.

Nawaz suggested that a pattern of well-organized management and administration was essential, especially with the significance of the upcoming mega-events.

The inventor of reverse swing believed that by addressing the current issues, these mega-events could be handled efficiently, ultimately benefiting Pakistan cricket.