Shaheen Afridi Granted Special Permission to Take Part in ILT20 Next Year

Shaheen Shah Afridi is set to shine in ILT20 in January 2024 in the UAE.

Renowned Pakistani fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has been granted special permission to showcase his exceptional cricketing skills in the highly anticipated second edition of the ILT20. The dynamic league is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates in January next year, offering fans an exhilarating display of talent before the Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, Shaheen Shah Afridi has been allowed to participate in the league for a week.

Shaheen’s participation in the ILT20 is set to be a major attraction, as the left-arm pacer’s fierce bowling makes him a formidable force on the field. With the green light to compete for one week, fans can expect to witness Shaheen Afridi’s fiery deliveries in the UAE.

Joining fellow Pakistani players, Shaheen Shah Afridi is ready to leave an indelible mark on ILT20, and his presence is sure to amplify the excitement among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.