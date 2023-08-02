Sindh Proposes 100% Salary Increase for Local Govt Representatives

The Sindh government has taken a significant step towards enhancing the Local Government Act of 2013. The main objective is to raise the salaries of Local Government (LG) officials, which includes Mayors, Deputy Mayors, and Union Council (UC) chairmen and vice chairmen.

Reports reveal that the proposal entails a substantial 100 percent increase in the pay of Mayors and Deputy Mayors. This critical amendment bill is scheduled for the upcoming Sindh Cabinet meeting by the Sindh LG Secretary, Najam Shah.

Notably, in July, the Sindh Cabinet had approved the amendments to the Local Government Act, aimed at empowering LG institutions, mayors, and UC chairmen. These amendments grant mayors in different provincial divisions and districts the authority to lead development authorities.

The mayor of Karachi will be bestowed with the ex officio role of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Lyari Development Authority (LDA), and Malir Development Authority (MDA). Similarly, the mayor of Hyderabad will serve as the chairman of the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA).

Moreover, another noteworthy amendment is selecting the regional solid waste management chief executive. This individual will now be chosen from a pool of three shortlisted officers, with the relevant mayor being actively involved in the consultation process. Additionally, the mayor will also have the ex officio designation of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB). Furthermore, one of the three shortlisted officers will be appointed as the chief executive of the water board after consulting with the mayor.