Closure of FBR’s ‘One Customs’ Clearance System Adversely Impacting Businesses: FTO

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has completely shut down the “One Customs” clearance system since April 2023 without operationalizing the module of diplomatic bonded warehouses in the new system.

According to an order issued by the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) on Tuesday against the Customs authorities, the customs department is adversely impacting the running of businesses instead of providing a business-friendly environment in accordance with the policy of the government.

Two months have passed since the closure of “One Customs” however, no steps have been taken by the department for making the “WeBoc” module for diplomatic bonds, the FTO order said.

It is evident that it is a matter of premature closure of “One Customs” since April 3, 2023, without providing any alternate mechanism for filling into and ex-bonding of diplomatic bonds Goods Declarations (GDs).

No concrete steps appear to have been taken to resolve the issue of the non-availability of the clearance module and its development other than correspondence from the Director of Reforms and Automation (R&A) in spite of repeated change requests for the introduction of the module made by the Collectors of Customs (Enforcement) Karachi and Islamabad.

FTO regretted that it is inferred that the responsibility for the delay in the development of the required module lies with the Director, Directorate of R&A Karachi, who instead of developing and rolling the module, got indulged in unnecessary correspondence with both the Collectors and the FBR, causing unnecessary hurdles and delay in making of the required module, which is unjust, oppressive and discriminatory towards the diplomatic bonded warehouse importers, causing loss of millions of rupees.

FTO maintained that instead of providing a business-friendly environment in accordance with the policy of the government, the department is adversely impacting the running of businesses. This non-professional and incompetent attitude of the Director (R&A) falls within the ambit of maladministration.

FTO has recommended the FBR to direct the Director (R&A) Karachi to develop and operationalize the required GD filing module for in-bonding and ex-bonding of consignments pertaining to the diplomatic bonded warehouses and duty-free shops within 30 days.

FTO has further recommended the FBR direct the Director General (R&A) to ensure the filing of GDs of pending consignments of the complainant and other diplomatic bonded warehouses immediately as a stop-gap arrangement until the required module is operationalized.

FTO has further recommended the FBR direct the concerned Collector of Customs to issue delay and detention certificates and submit a compliance report in 45 days.