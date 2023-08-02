Three Glorious Moon Spectacles to Light Up Abu Dhabi This Month

This August is expected to be an exciting month for astronomy enthusiasts in Abu Dhabi, with three spectacular lunar events on the horizon.

The first of these spectacles is a Supermoon, which lit up the night sky on Tuesday 1 August. The phenomenon occurs when a Full Moon aligns with the Moon’s nearest point to Earth in its orbit, known as perigee, resulting in a Moon that appears larger and brighter than usual.

ALSO READ Giant Snake in Floodwater Spreads Panic in Narowal Village

On Wednesday, 16 August, observers can expect to see a New Micromoon. The phenomenon occurs when the New Moon, which is the phase when the Moon is not illuminated from Earth’s perspective, is at its farthest point from Earth, or apogee. Due to the lack of illumination, the Micromoon will be invisible, even when viewed through a telescope or binoculars.

Lastly, the month ends with a Blue Moon on Thursday 31 August. The term “Blue Moon” refers to the second Full Moon in a single calendar month. This Blue Moon will also be a Supermoon, mirroring the spectacle at the start of August.

With a Supermoon, a Micromoon, and a Blue Moon all happening in one month, August presents a unique opportunity for stargazing.