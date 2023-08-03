Gas Supply Disrupted in Islamabad After Main Line Damaged by Excavator

The main gas line supplying Islamabad has suffered damage caused by an excavator. The incident has angered residents and authorities alike as they grapple with the potential consequences of the disruption.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) team is on its way to the site to assess the extent of the damage and initiate repairs.

However, as per estimates, it may take approximately 3-4 hours to restore the gas supply, leaving many in the affected areas facing inconvenience and uncertainty.

Adding to the predicament, residents of Soan Garden and nearby localities have already been grappling with gas load shedding before this latest incident. Authorities are expected to investigate the cause to prevent similar incidents in the future and ensure the stability of the gas supply infrastructure.