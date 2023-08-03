Pakistan’s Telecom Industry Brought In Over $7 Billion Investment in Last 5 Years

The telecommunications industry in Pakistan attracted over $7.1 billion in investments in the last five years.

According to the document available with ProPakistani, the telecom industry contributed Rs. 1,121 billion to the national exchequer during the last five years.

According to the document, the size of the telecom industry grew from $17 billion to $26 billion in the last five years. The telecommunication sector contributed 5.7 percent to the GDP in five years.

According to the report, the industry recorded a growth of 7.2 percent in the fiscal year 2022-23 (FY23) despite floods, economic problems, and import challenges. Telecom digital inclusion increased by 10 percent last year, which contributed 1.33 percent to the GDP.

The IT ministry launched and accelerated 83 broadband projects in backward areas with the support of the Universal Service Fund (USF) in the last 5 years. According to the document, the ministry spent Rs. 81 billion on broadband projects in underserved areas through USF in the last four years.

According to the documents, broadband projects have been started in unserved and underserved areas of Balochistan, FATA, interior Sindh, and interior Punjab. Out of Rs. 81 billion, 33 percent has been invested in Balochistan only. According to the ministry, once completed, these projects will serve over 30 million new citizens in underserved and deprived areas.

In the last five years, 141 companies have invested in the telecom sector due to the efforts of the IT Ministry and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). These companies contributed to optic fiber, telecom infrastructure, the Internet of Things, smart devices, and telecom value-added services. According to the documents, most of these companies have already started operations and resulted in 60,000 new jobs.

Cellular mobile operators have also successfully carried out 5G trials in Pakistan. For the soft launch of 5G technology In Pakistan, a readiness 5G commercial launch study has been completed in coordination with the World Bank and industry.

Under the ministry’s Smartphone for All Vision, 22 million smartphones were prepared in Pakistan in FY23. PTA granted 33 manufacturing licenses to notable companies including Samsung, Nokia, VIVO, OPPO, and Xiaomi.