PCB Takes Decisive Step on Departmental Cricket in Next Domestic Season

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a decisive step in preparing for the upcoming cricket season by instructing departmental cricket teams to submit essential details of their players and staff.

In a letter sent out to all the departments, the PCB has requested the 25-player rosters, employment contracts, contact information, as well as the names of coaches, managers, and support staff from each team. The deadline for submission has been set for 5 August.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Sets The Hundred on Fire With Explosive Debut [Video]

The participating teams will be divided into two groups, comprising a total of 16 teams. Among these teams are prominent departments such as SNGPL, SSGC, NBP, WAPDA, KRL, PTV, and SBP, alongside an equal number of regions.

However, it has been noted that the departmental teams are facing challenges in forming their squads and fulfilling other necessary requirements, as they have not participated in cricket for the past four years.

Some departments have asserted that they have already hired several cricketers across the country, yet they are still working on assembling a complete squad of 25 players as per the PCB’s directives.

The selection criteria specified by the PCB mandate players with experience at various levels, including international, first-class, Grade II, district, Pakistan U19, or Pakistan Shaheen’s level cricket.

ALSO READ Sarfraz Nawaz Accuses Najam Sethi and Team of Interfering in PCB’s Functioning

As the deadline approaches, teams are striving to meet the requirements and gear up for an action-packed and competitive season ahead. Fans and cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the return of departmental teams to the cricketing arena after the extended hiatus.