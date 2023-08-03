Shaheen Afridi Sets The Hundred on Fire With Explosive Debut [Video]

Pakistan’s pace spearhead, Shaheen Afridi made a scintillating debut for Welsh Fire on the opening day of the 2023 edition of The Hundred 2023. The fiery pacer claimed two wickets in his first two deliveries against Manchester Originals, instantly making his presence felt on British soil.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Granted Special Permission to Take Part in ILT20 Next Year

Living up to his reputation as a fierce opening bowler, Shaheen further cemented his status as the most lethal first-over bowler in the world as he dismissed Phil Salt and Laurie Evans on the first two balls of the innings.

Shaheen gave away just 24 runs in his ten-ball spell, finishing with impressive figures of 2/24. His performance helped secure a thrilling 9-run victory for Welsh Fire in a rain-affected 40-ball contest.

Check out the sensational deliveries:

ALSO READ Babar Azam Rises in Test Rankings After 2-0 Sweep Against Sri Lanka

Complementing Shaheen’s stellar performance was compatriot Haris Rauf who delivered an equally impressive spell. Demonstrating exceptional control, Rauf conceded a meager 15 runs from his 10 balls, proving instrumental in restricting Manchester Originals and assisting in Welsh Fire’s triumphant start in The Hundred 2023.

The dynamic Pakistani duo’s performance has set the tone for a riveting season ahead and promises to provide high-octane cricket entertainment to fans worldwide.