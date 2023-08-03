PSX Crosses 49,000 For First Time Since 2017

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged over 49,000 points on Thursday, the first time since hitting 49,527 in June 2017.
At 11:30 AM, the top index rose by 640 points to 49,404, before cooling down to 49,232 at 12:15 PM after initially opening at 48,764.
According to Arif Habib Limited (AHL), the market has gained 7,686 points or 18.5 percent since Pakistan’s Stand-By Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July.
KSE100 crossed 49k level, six year high level
KSE-100 index went up by 374 points (49,139 pts, +0.77%, on intraday basis) DoD ; the 49k level crossed after ~ six years (last seen on June 09, 2017).
The market gained 7,686 points (+18.5%) since staff level agreement with the IMF… pic.twitter.com/qQXaMFpfro
— Arif Habib Limited (@ArifHabibLtd) August 3, 2023
Relapse under 48,562 would instill weakness to 48,445-48,340 points. Amid an overbought condition, volatility in the market is likely to remain high. Any weakness due to profit-taking is expected, AHL said in an earlier note.
In July 2023, the main board demonstrated exceptional performance, making it one of the best-performing stock markets in the world.
Overall, momentum remains very strong in blue chips, while Banking and Oil & Exploration sectors continue to see major interest from investors.