PSX Crosses 49,000 For First Time Since 2017

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged over 49,000 points on Thursday, the first time since hitting 49,527 in June 2017.

At 11:30 AM, the top index rose by 640 points to 49,404, before cooling down to 49,232 at 12:15 PM after initially opening at 48,764.

According to Arif Habib Limited (AHL), the market has gained 7,686 points or 18.5 percent since Pakistan’s Stand-By Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July.

KSE100 crossed 49k level, six year high level KSE-100 index went up by 374 points (49,139 pts, +0.77%, on intraday basis) DoD ; the 49k level crossed after ~ six years (last seen on June 09, 2017). The market gained 7,686 points (+18.5%) since staff level agreement with the IMF… pic.twitter.com/qQXaMFpfro — Arif Habib Limited (@ArifHabibLtd) August 3, 2023

Relapse under 48,562 would instill weakness to 48,445-48,340 points. Amid an overbought condition, volatility in the market is likely to remain high. Any weakness due to profit-taking is expected, AHL said in an earlier note.

ALSO READ Pakistan Financial Market Whips Up Perfect Blockbuster For Massive Tech IPO Next Week

In July 2023, the main board demonstrated exceptional performance, making it one of the best-performing stock markets in the world.

Overall, momentum remains very strong in blue chips, while Banking and Oil & Exploration sectors continue to see major interest from investors.