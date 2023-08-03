Untrained Somalian Sprinter Makes Mockery of Sport With Slowest Finish in History

The Somali athletics community is in turmoil after a video of an untrained runner, Nasra Abukar Ali, went viral for her abysmal performance at the World University Games in Chengdu, China.

The 20-year-old finished the 100-meter sprint in a staggering 21.81 seconds, almost double the time taken by the winner, Brazil’s Gabriela Mourão, who clocked 11.58 seconds.

Ali’s performance has been widely criticized, with social media users ridiculing her and pointing fingers at the alleged corruption and incompetence within the Somali government. It has been dubbed the “slowest-ever” time in the history of the 100m race.

In response to the embarrassment, Sports Minister Mohamed Barre Mohamud suspended Somali Athletics Federation Chairwoman, Khadijo Aden Dahir. The Minister accused Dahir of “abuse of power, nepotism, and defaming the name of the nation.” He also pledged to take legal action over the incident.

The situation has raised questions about the selection process, as inquiries revealed that Ali had no prior background in running or any other sport. The absence of a registered Somali University Sports Association adds further confusion to the matter, as it remains unclear how Ali was selected to compete in the international competition.