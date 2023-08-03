Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Gets Several Improvements With New Update

The Xiaomi Smart Band 8 stands as the latest-generation fitness tracker from the Chinese phone maker, officially introduced during the Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch event in China back in April.

Although nearly four months have passed since its launch, the wearable is still awaiting its global market debut. Surprisingly, despite being available only in one country, the product has already achieved remarkable success, with over 1.1 million units shipped in June alone.

The device is now receiving a fresh firmware update, introducing numerous additional features to enhance its capabilities even further.

Chinese news outlet ITHome reports that Xiaomi is currently releasing a fresh system update for the Xiaomi Smart Band 8, which boosts the firmware version to 1.3.176.

The Upgrades

The changelog for this update highlights the introduction of a ‘Smart Do Not Disturb’ function. Additionally, two new watch faces, namely ‘Sui Sui Pin An’ and ‘Fist Challenge,’ along with a vitality value widget, are also included in the update.

Moreover, the wearable now supports bus card functionality for Lanzhou and Tibet, and a feedback function is available when utilizing NFC. Needless to say, this one is only for Chinese users.

Furthermore, this update introduces a new Frisbee motion algorithm and incorporates somatosensory game vibration feedback. Lastly, users can now access their fitness tracker’s charging records through the companion app.

In addition to all these new features, the latest firmware update also focuses on enhancing connection stability for iOS devices and addresses various known issues and bugs.

To update the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 with the latest firmware, you will need to ensure that you have updated the companion app to the most recent version. This update will be applicable to both domestic and imported units of the smart band.

