Redmi K60 Ultra May be Launching Tomorrow

Xiaomi has confirmed yet another launch event for as soon as tomorrow in China, where we are hoping to see the rumored Redmi K60 Ultra.

This is because the launch event is going to be in partnership with MediaTek and Pixelworks. Since the K60 Ultra was recently spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip, there is a high chance that the phone is indeed meant to launch tomorrow. Xiaomi, however, has not confirmed whether it is planning to launch the K60 Ultra or not.

Since Pixelworks is also going to feature at this event, we can expect to see the flagship phone boasting a Pixelworks display chip for improved visuals. Check out the teaser poster below.

So far, thanks to earlier leaks, we know that the Redmi K60 Ultra is going to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. This makes little sense as the Redmi K60 Pro, which is supposed to be cheaper, has a 2K screen instead, but keep in mind that we are only talking about rumored specifications for now.

Other than that, we are expecting to see a 5,000 mAh battery with blazing-fast 120W wired charging. It may also have 30W (or faster) wireless charging similar to the Redmi K60 Pro. There is no word on the camera setup, but it will most likely be capable of up to 8K video recording.

The Redmi K60 Ultra is expected to be rebranded as the Xiaomi 13T Pro for the international market.